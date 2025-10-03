Former NFL player Arthur Jones dies at 39

Arthur Jones, who played defensive lineman in the NFL from 2010 to 2017, has died at the age of 39.

Jones was drafted by the Ravens in 2010 and played four seasons for them, and was on the team that won Super Bowl XLVII.

“We are terribly saddened to learn of Arthur Jones’ sudden passing,” Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said. “Arthur’s presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous and enthusiastic — always displaying a love for family, teammates and friends.”

After playing four years in Baltimore, Jones played three years in Indianapolis and then played briefly in Washington before retiring after the 2017 season.

Jones is survived by two younger brothers: Former UFC champion Jon Jones and former Patriots, Cardinals and Raiders defensive lineman Chandler Jones.

No cause of death has been reported.