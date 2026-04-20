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Former Raiders LB Rod Martin dies at 72

  
Published April 20, 2026 04:55 PM

Former Raiders linebacker Rod Martin has died.

The team announced Martin’s death on Monday. He was 72 years old.

Martin went to USC and joined the Raiders as a 12th-round pick in 1977. He became a starter during his second season and would go on to win two Super Bowl rings while remaining with the team through the 1988 season.

Martin set a Super Bowl record with three interceptions to help beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XV and then had a sack and a fumble recovery as the Raiders rolled to a 38-9 win over Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1984 and made a pair of Pro Bowls during his run with the Raiders.