Former Raiders LB Rod Martin dies at 72

Former Raiders linebacker Rod Martin has died.

The team announced Martin’s death on Monday. He was 72 years old.

Martin went to USC and joined the Raiders as a 12th-round pick in 1977. He became a starter during his second season and would go on to win two Super Bowl rings while remaining with the team through the 1988 season.

Martin set a Super Bowl record with three interceptions to help beat the Eagles in Super Bowl XV and then had a sack and a fumble recovery as the Raiders rolled to a 38-9 win over Washington in Super Bowl XVIII. He was a first-team All-Pro in 1984 and made a pair of Pro Bowls during his run with the Raiders.