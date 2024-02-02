Former Raiders linebacker Carl Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in four Rocky films, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, an NFL linebacker who went on to stardom in Hollywood as the legendary Apollo Creed, has died. He was 76.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” his family said in a statement, via Erik Pedersen of Deadline.com. “He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. . . . Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Weathers, undrafted in 1970, appeared in eight games for the Raiders in 1970 and 1971. He then played in the CFL, for the BC Lions.

He began working as an actor before his football career ended. Weathers’s big break came in 1976’s Rocky, in which he first appeared as Creed. He reprised the role in each of the next three Rocky films.

He had many other movie and TV roles over the years. In Adam Sandler’s 1998 classic Happy Gilmore, Weathers played Chubbs Peterson, a golfing coach who had lost his hand to an alligator and who wore a wooden prosthetic.

Most recently, Weathers was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for his work in The Mandalorian.

We extend our condolences to Weathers’s family, friends, and colleagues.