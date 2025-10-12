 Skip navigation
Former Titans first-round pick Treylon Burks will visit the Broncos

  
Published October 12, 2025 06:22 AM

Free agent wide receiver Treylon Burks is planning to take a visit to Denver.

Burks will visit the Broncos this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Burks was an All-SEC receiver at Arkansas and the Titans made him the 18th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, but he never became the kind of player he was expected to be. He has just 53 catches for 699 yards and one touchdown in his career, and the Titans waived him last week after he was medically cleared to return from a broken collarbone.

Despite his disappointing tenure in Tennessee, Burks has talent, and it’s likely that some team will pick him up. The Broncos will be the first to take a look.