Forty years ago today, Joe Delaney died while trying to save three drowning children

“There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” Forty years ago today, Chiefs running back Joe Delaney laid down his life for three total strangers.

June 29, 1983. A trio of boys got into a man-made pond at a park in Delaney’s home state of Louisiana. They struggled. Delaney did not hesitate to try to help.

“I can’t swim good, but I’ve got to save those kids ,” Joe Delaney said as he headed for the water. “If I don’t come up, get somebody.”

One of the boys made it to safety. Two others drowned. Joe Delaney drowned, too, leaving behind a wife and three young daughters.

He was only 24. He had played two years in the NFL, with the Chiefs. He rushed for 1,121 yards as a rookie. He had several years of football, and many decades of life, still in front of him.

Here’s the original Associated Press story regarding Joe Delaney’s death.

Every year on June 29, we remember what Joe Delaney did. Few could ever act with such selflessness. Joe Delaney did.

We honor him every year on this day because, every year we do it, we hear from multiple people who were not aware of Joe Delaney’s story. It shouldn’t be that way. The NFL and/or the Hall of Fame should come up with a proper and permanent tribute to a man who did something few ever do.

In 2020, the diver who retrieved Joe Delaney from the pond successfully lobbied for a permanent memorial to Delaney at Chennault Park in Monroe, Louisiana.

“It’s never left my mind,” Marvin Dearman said at the time. “Basically, he died in my arms, and it’s something I’ve never forgotten.”

We’ll never forget it, either. Every June 29, we’ll mention what Joe Delaney did.

His courage should be remembered, celebrated, and emulated. Emulated not in the extremely rare moments of a suddenly emerging life-and-death situation, but in smaller and less consequential challenges that pop up on a regular basis. Joe Delaney’s sacrifice provides a clear example of the importance of doing the right thing, whatever the cost.

Far more often than not, the cost of doing the right thing is far less than the price Joe Delaney paid. Delaney’s example should provide a constant inspiration to embrace the cost of doing the right thing, especially when it’s far less than the sacrifice Joe Delany made.