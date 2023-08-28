Fox announces Michael Irvin will join Undisputed, starting tomorrow

His status at NFL Network remains unresolved. His status at FS1 is official.

Fox has announced that, as of Monday, Michael Irvin will join Undisputed.

When the show returns from an extended post-Shannon Sharpe hiatus, Irvin will join primary host Skip Bayless, along with Keyshawn Johnson and Richard Sherman.

For Irvin, the development ends an extended state of broadcasting limbo, dating back to Super Bowl week. After an employee at a Phoenix-area Marriott complained about Irvin, both NFL Network and ESPN removed him from the air. His status with NFL Network continues to be unresolved.

As noted recently, it makes more sense geographically for Irvin to split time between NFLN and FS1 than to ping-pong back and forth across the country for NFL Network and ESPN. The NFLN and FS1 studios are in the same town. Whether Irvin, who continues to be listed as an analyst for NFL Game Day, will return to NFL Network this season remains to be seen.

Fox also announced that Rachel Nichols will be a contributor “across FS1’s daily slate of shows,” and that Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and Nick Wright “will make appearances” on Undisputed.

On September 4, Sharpe will join ESPN’s First Take, with appearances on Monday and Tuesday throughout the 2023 season.

