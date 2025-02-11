Fox sets new record with 126 million viewers for Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX reached an all-time record 126 million viewers, Fox announced on Monday evening.

Fox said the 126 million across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL Digital represents a new record-high viewership for the Super Bowl.

Viewership peaked in the second quarter, which suggests many people tuned out because it was a blowout. So the audience could have been even bigger, with a better game.

Fox surely benefited from Nielsen’s changes to the way it measures out-of-home viewership. Many people watch the Super Bowl outside their own homes, and Nielsen says its new methods of counting viers better account for that portion of the audience.

Although TV ratings were down 2 percent for the NFL this season overall, pro football remains America’s biggest TV draw. And the Super Bowl continues to draw by far the greatest audience of anything on American television, year after year.