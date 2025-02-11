 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Fox sets new record with 126 million viewers for Super Bowl LIX

  
Published February 10, 2025 08:15 PM

Super Bowl LIX reached an all-time record 126 million viewers, Fox announced on Monday evening.

Fox said the 126 million across Fox, Fox Deportes, Tubi, Telemundo and NFL Digital represents a new record-high viewership for the Super Bowl.

Viewership peaked in the second quarter, which suggests many people tuned out because it was a blowout. So the audience could have been even bigger, with a better game.

Fox surely benefited from Nielsen’s changes to the way it measures out-of-home viewership. Many people watch the Super Bowl outside their own homes, and Nielsen says its new methods of counting viers better account for that portion of the audience.

Although TV ratings were down 2 percent for the NFL this season overall, pro football remains America’s biggest TV draw. And the Super Bowl continues to draw by far the greatest audience of anything on American television, year after year.