Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men's 1500m
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Frank Gore pleads guilty to resolve simple assault case

  
Published March 3, 2023 05:37 AM
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230303
March 3, 2023 08:15 AM
Mike Florio explains why there's a good chance charges against Jalen Carter get resolved "quickly and quietly" before the NFL draft unless there are other charges that could be filed.

Former NFL running back Frank Gore agreed to a guilty plea to settle criminal charges he faced after being arrested last summer.

TMZ reports Gore pleaded guilty to violating the public health nuisance code and was ordered to pay fines and court fees totaling around $2,000 as a result. Gore, who had been charged with simple assault, also had a false imprisonment charge dismissed.

Police in Atlantic City, New Jersey responded to a call regarding a domestic violence dispute at a hotel. Gore was accused of grabbing a woman and “violently dragging her nude person along the floor of the 59th hallway.” According to the police report, the woman did not show any signs of injury.

Gore last played for the Jets in 2020 and signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the 49ers.