Hurts, Sirianni both face pressure in 2024
PFT Draft: Show me something, Preseason Week 3
Aiyuk to Commanders reportedly back in play

Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Frank Gore Jr. has 101 rushing yards in preseason finale

  
Published August 24, 2024 05:31 PM

The son of a future Hall of Famer has made a strong closing argument to go from undrafted to 53-man roster.

Frank Gore Jr. rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries for the Bills on Saturday against the Panthers. He also scored a five-yard touchdown.

Gore Jr. had 41 yards on eight carries last weekend, and 21 yards on seven carries in the preseason opener.

He’s currently listed as a co-fourth stringer on the Buffalo depth chart, behind James Cook, Ty Johnson, and Ray Davis and even with Darrynton Evans.

Gore Jr. was undrafted out of Southern Miss earlier this year. He rushed for 4,022 yards in four college seasons.