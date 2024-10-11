Frank Ragnow off injury report, set to play vs. Cowboys

The Lions will have their starting center when they play the Cowboys on Sunday.

Frank Ragnow (pectoral) is officially off the injury report and is ready to go for Week 6.

Given Detroit’s bye, Ragnow will have missed only one game.

Safety Kerby Joseph (hamstring) was added to the injury report on Thursday as a limited participant. But he was full on Friday and is set to play.

Defensive back Brian Branch (illness) will play but offensive linemen Christian Mahogany (illness) has been ruled out.