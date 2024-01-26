Frank Ragnow, Sam LaPorta have no injury designation for Sunday

Lions center Frank Ragnow not only returned to practice Friday, but he had full participation and has no injury designation for Sunday.

Ragnow will play despite ankle, toe, knee and back injuries.

The Lions also will have tight end Sam LaPorta, who also had a full practice Friday. The rookie’s knee injury kept him out of Wednesday’s practice and limited him Thursday.

He injured his knee in the regular-season finale and has played through it in the postseason, making 12 catches for 79 yards and a touchdown in two games.

Left guard Jonah Jackson (knee) and receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) will not play this week.

The Lions added third quarterback Hendon Hooker to the injury report with a tooth issue, and they list him as questionable.

Cornerback Chase Lucas (illness) returned to a limited practice Friday, and he also is questionable.