Frank Reich: Panthers owner David Tepper wants a winner, he wants it now

Panthers coach Frank Reich knows he’s working for a hands-on owner in David Tepper.

Reich said Tepper has made clear that he isn’t happy with the Panthers having the worst record in the league, and he wants to see improvement.

“He wants to bring a winner to the Carolinas,” Reich said, via the Charlotte Observer. “He wants it now. He pushes me, and pushes us, to that end. He wants to do whatever it takes, turn over every stone, churn it as much as he has to to produce winning football. So I appreciate those conversations. They’re always very challenging. He’s a super-competitive person. He’s not going to sit idly by.”

Reich acknowledged it isn’t fun to have to sit down and explain to Tepper why they’re not winning.

“There’s different philosophies in ownership,” Reich said. “Some owners kind of stay away and don’t engage a whole lot. Other owners do. And his philosophy is he’s gonna engage. And listen, it’s only been a short experience, but it’s been a really good experience. It hasn’t been fun. It’s not fun. Those meetings aren’t — I wouldn’t characterize them as fun meetings. But those meetings make me better and I trust they make us better.”

So far, there’s no evidence of the Panthers getting better. Tepper may not show a lot of patience with Reich if the Panthers don’t get better soon.