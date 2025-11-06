Frankie Luvu says he won’t change the way he plays after third hip-drop fine

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal Tuesday. He called it “relief, a weight off my shoulders.”

It was Luvu’s third hip-drop tackle, and he will still pay $100,000 for the illegal tackle of Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Luvu, though, said he won’t change the way he plays despite feeling the NFL has a “target on my back.”

“I play one way, and that’s the only way I know how to play -- that’s fast, physical and downhill,” Luvu said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Luvu also had fines for hip-drop tackles in Week 4 against the Falcons and Week 8 against the Chiefs. He had another in the playoff win over the Lions in January.

He said he doesn’t understand what constitutes a hip-drop tackle.

“That’s the question I’m trying to ask myself and ask them,” Luvu said. “What is it? It’s frustrating for me sometimes to look at it, all the plays they’ve seen it and to see what they’re looking at and to see what is a hip-drop. They’re still trying to figure out what is a hip-drop. That’s out of my control. I worry about making my tackles and helping the team out.”

He insists he’s not a dirty player and has no intent to injure anyone.

“My teammates know who I am,” Luvu said. “I try to play the game the right way.”