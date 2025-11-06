 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_trade_deadline_superlatives_251105.jpg
2025 NFL trade deadline superlatives
nbc_pft_week10jacoby_251105.jpg
Cardinals can run whole offense with Brissett
nbc_pft_frankieluvusus_251105.jpg
Luvu’s hip-drop tackle suspension is overturned

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Frankie Luvu says he won’t change the way he plays after third hip-drop fine

  
Published November 5, 2025 08:37 PM

Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu had his one-game suspension overturned on appeal Tuesday. He called it “relief, a weight off my shoulders.”

It was Luvu’s third hip-drop tackle, and he will still pay $100,000 for the illegal tackle of Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Luvu, though, said he won’t change the way he plays despite feeling the NFL has a “target on my back.”

I play one way, and that’s the only way I know how to play -- that’s fast, physical and downhill,” Luvu said, via John Keim of ESPN.

Luvu also had fines for hip-drop tackles in Week 4 against the Falcons and Week 8 against the Chiefs. He had another in the playoff win over the Lions in January.

He said he doesn’t understand what constitutes a hip-drop tackle.

“That’s the question I’m trying to ask myself and ask them,” Luvu said. “What is it? It’s frustrating for me sometimes to look at it, all the plays they’ve seen it and to see what they’re looking at and to see what is a hip-drop. They’re still trying to figure out what is a hip-drop. That’s out of my control. I worry about making my tackles and helping the team out.”

He insists he’s not a dirty player and has no intent to injure anyone.

“My teammates know who I am,” Luvu said. “I try to play the game the right way.”