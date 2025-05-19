Frankie Luvu wants tush push banned: “It’s kind of like a cheapo play”

Early in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia and Washington, Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu was flagged three consecutive times for encroachment as he attempted to stop the Eagles’ notorious “tush push” play at the goal line.

Luvu’s repeated fouls induced referee Shaun Hochuli to announce that the officials would award a score if the fouls continued.

The linebacker said afterward that he was just trying to time his jump, and he wanted to take his shot to defend in short yardage.

Now, owners are again expected to discuss potentially banning the play at the spring meeting in Minnesota this week. What would Luvu like to see happen?

“My personal opinion? I think they should ban it,” Luvu said in a Monday interview with NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “But I know the argument’s going to be about, ‘Hey, you guys have to stop it. Don’t get us in short yardage,’ and whatnot.

“But it’s kind of like a cheapo play. … That’s pretty much a scrum in rugby. That’s how I kind of look at it. And we’ve got to have a scrum, too, on the other side. An the scrum is, we have a cadence where we all go at once. It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us — or myself — jumping over the pile thinking that you’re going to snap the ball. That’s just my own personal opinion, and I’m going to leave it at that.”

We’ll see if owners elect to ban the play or if it stays around for at least another season this week.