Fred Warner “frustrated” 49ers left door open for Cowboys to come back

The 49ers have blown a couple of big leads this season, so their 17-point lead over the Cowboys early in the fourth quarter on Sunday night didn’t exactly put anyone at ease about the final result.

The way the fourth quarter played out didn’t do so either. The 49ers allowed that lead to be whittled to six points on two touchdowns by Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb and Dallas got the ball back with a chance to win with three minutes left on the clock. The 49ers forced four straight incompletions to seal the 30-24 win, but linebacker Fred Warner wasn’t doing any bragging when all was said and done.

“I was frustrated obviously we made it a game when it didn’t need it to be, especially defensively,” Warner said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “Freebies, they didn’t have to earn it. 88 [Lamb] is wide open, their best player. We can’t let that happen. We put ourselves in that situation so we had to get ourselves out. It was about going out there and finishing the game and we did that.”

The 49ers have had their issues, but no one has run away with the NFC West and they can hope for better health in the second half of the season, so the frustrations of the first two months may soon give way to smiles about what the future holds in San Francisco.