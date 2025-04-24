 Skip navigation
Report: Patriots traveled to meet with OL Will Campbell in Louisiana recently

  
Published April 24, 2025 02:59 PM

The Patriots have been linked to former LSU tackle Will Campbell throughout the pre-draft process and a report on Thursday afternoon provides more reason to think he’s a good bet to be the fourth overall pick.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that members of the Patriots organization traveled to Louisiana to meet with Campbell in recent days. Campbell also met with the team at their headquarters earlier this year.

Campbell was an All-American in 2024 and he was All-SEC the last two years, but some doubt about his pro potential was raised by the length of his arms. Campbell’s arms measured 33 inches, which is an inch short of what’s generally seen as the minimum for what teams look for in tackle prospects.

Campbell pushed back at the notion that his arm length will keep him from succeeding in the pros. There’s been plenty of signs that the Patriots agree with him and we’ll see if they confirm that on Thursday night.