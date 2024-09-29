Fred Warner questionable to return with ankle injury as 49ers lead 27-10

49ers linebacker Fred Warner had a pick-six and seven tackles in the first half, but he left for the locker room early.

The 49ers list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury, but Warner did not play on the Patriots’ first series of the second half.

It is yet another injury for a banged-up team.

Still, the only way the 49ers lose today is if they beat themselves.

After leading 20-0, the 49ers allowed 10 points in a 2:55 stretch to end the first half and begin the second. Instead of running out the clock to end the half, the 49ers ended up trying to make something out of nothing. They got behind the sticks and punted at their own 8, with the Patriots using the field position for Joey Slye’s 63-yard field goal on a minus-7 yard drive on the final play of the half.

The 49ers fumbled the second half when Isaac Guerendo was stripped, and Christian Elliss recovered for the Patriots at the San Francisco 27. Five plays later, the Patriots had their first touchdown on a 5-yard throw from Jacoby Brissett to Austin Hooper.

That cut the 49ers’ lead to 20-10, but San Francisco answered with a four-play, 70-yard drive with Brock Purdy hitting Deebo Samuel for a 53-yard gain. That set up Jordan Mason’s 4-yard touchdown run and a 27-10 lead.

The Patriots have ruled out offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (ankle), safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and center David Andrews (shoulder). All three went out in the first half and originally were listed as questionable to return.