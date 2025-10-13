 Skip navigation
Fred Warner to undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday

  
Published October 13, 2025 07:44 PM

An MRI confirmed the bad news: 49ers linebacker Fred Warner dislocated and fractured his right ankle.

Warner will undergo season-ending surgery on Tuesday, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Shanahan said Warner should return in time for the team’s offseason program.

“I think, usually, things like this are around three months,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, “but I haven’t asked all the questions you guys are asking me yet. But I assume he’ll be good for the offseason workouts and stuff like that.”

Warner has missed only one game in his eight-year career, sitting out a game in 2021 with a hamstring injury. He played through a broken bone in his ankle last season.