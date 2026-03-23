Free agent C Austin Corbett visits Bills

Free agent center Austin Corbett visited the Bills on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Corbett, 30, spent the past four seasons with the Panthers, who replaced him in free agency by signing Luke Fortner.

He played all 17 games in 2022, his first season in Carolina, but missed 29 of a possible 51 games over the past three seasons.

The Browns made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he played 14 games before Cleveland traded him to the Rams during the 2019 season.

In his career, Corbett has appeared in 94 games with 78 starts.