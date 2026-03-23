 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jsnextension_260323.jpg
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’
nbc_pft_giantsevalutation_260323.jpg
Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
nbc_pft_camskattebocte_260323.jpg
Skattebo apologizes for comments about CTE, asthma

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jsnextension_260323.jpg
Why JSN’s reported extension is so ‘surprising’
nbc_pft_giantsevalutation_260323.jpg
Report: Giants valuation is $10.8 billion
nbc_pft_camskattebocte_260323.jpg
Skattebo apologizes for comments about CTE, asthma

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Free agent C Austin Corbett visits Bills

  
Published March 23, 2026 05:45 PM

Free agent center Austin Corbett visited the Bills on Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

Corbett, 30, spent the past four seasons with the Panthers, who replaced him in free agency by signing Luke Fortner.

He played all 17 games in 2022, his first season in Carolina, but missed 29 of a possible 51 games over the past three seasons.

The Browns made him a second-round pick in 2018, and he played 14 games before Cleveland traded him to the Rams during the 2019 season.

In his career, Corbett has appeared in 94 games with 78 starts.