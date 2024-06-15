Free agent CB Stephon Gilmore remaining patient as he seeks the “right opportunity”

It appeared Stephon Gilmore and the Panthers were close to reuniting after the draft. Six weeks later, the cornerback remains a free agent.

“Being patient right now,” Gilmore said during the red carpet of Tom Brady’s Patriots Hall of Fame ceremony, via Nick O’Malley of masslive.com. “I feel good. Year 13, been playing a long time. So, I’m just being patient and waiting for the right opportunity.”

Gilmore, 34, is one of the few remaining free agents from PFT’s top 100.

No team has yet offered a contract to Gilmore’s liking or he already would have signed. Given that, it now makes sense for him to wait until a team has an injury to a starting cornerback.

The five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and one time defensive player of the year has played for the Bills, Patriots, Panthers, Colts and Cowboys. He has 31 interceptions and 140 passes defensed in his career.

Gilmore started all 17 games for the Cowboys last season.