Free agent DT Isaiah Buggs seeks to resume his career after resolving legal issues

Free agent defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is seeking to return to the NFL after having the remaining charge against him dismissed.

Buggs’ attorney, Greg Gambril, released a statement Wednesday.

“The cruelty to dogs charges filed against Isaiah Buggs in May 2024 were dismissed with prejudice today on motion of the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office,” Gambril wrote. “In its motion to dismiss the dog cruelty charges, the state noted that it was presented with evidence from defense attorney Greg Gambril that exonerated Mr. Buggs. This follows last month’s reduction of domestic violence and burglary charges against Mr. Buggs from June 2024 that was part of a plea agreement, whereby Mr. Buggs pled guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass — a charge that more accurately reflects the nature of that incident. The resolution of these matters brings closure to all criminal proceedings involving Mr. Buggs in Tuscaloosa.

“On July 19, 2024, Mr. Buggs entered into a ‘stipulate and appeal’ arrangement with the district attorney’s office regarding the dog cruelty charges in the court in which the charges were initially brought. This decision was strictly procedural as it allowed Isaiah to secure his release from custody and obtain medical care following emergency gallbladder removal surgery while he was in jail awaiting trial. Isaiah immediately took steps to appeal the case to circuit court, where the matter would be tried in front of a jury if need be.”

The Chiefs cut Buggs last June 24 after his second offseason arrest in Alabama.

Buggs, 28, has not played a regular-season game since 2023 when he was with the Lions. He hopes to get another chance now that his legal issues have been resolved.

“We are grateful to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office for its careful review of the facts and evidence and for working toward a fair and just outcome,” Buggs said in a statement. “I am focused on moving forward and continuing my football career.”