Free agent LB Germaine Pratt agrees to terms with Raiders

Free agent linebacker Germaine Pratt is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders, according to multiple reports. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports the deal is worth $4.25 million with $500,000 available in playtime incentives.

Pratt was scheduled to make $5.2 million in base salary in the last year of his contract with the Bengals. Cincinnati released him earlier this week, saving $5.85 million against the cap.

Pratt, 29, requested a trade from Cincinnati in February following the firing of defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. He now joins a Raiders linebacker corps that includes Devin White and Elandon Roberts.

Pratt started all 17 games last season and totaled a career-high 143 tackles to go along with two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Bengals made Pratt a third-round pick in 2019, and he registered 616 tackles, seven interceptions, 23 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles and 3.5 sacks in his time in Cincinnati.