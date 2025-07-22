 Skip navigation
Free agent S Quandre Diggs fully healthy, cleared to play

  
Published July 22, 2025 03:35 PM

Free agent safety Quandre Diggs is fully healthy and cleared to play in 2025, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Diggs had his 2024 season cut short with a Lisfranc injury on Nov. 3, which required surgery on his foot to repair.

He spent last season in Tennessee, signing with the Titans last August, five months after the Seahawks released him. Diggs started the first eight games of the season, totaling 42 tackles.

The Lions made Diggs a sixth-round pick in 2015, and he has appeared in 145 games with 120 starts. He has recorded 24 interceptions with 56 passes defensed and five forced fumbles.

The three-time Pro Bowler had started every possible game the four previous seasons before his injury last season.