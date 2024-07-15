 Skip navigation
Free agent WR Deven Thompkins won’t face NFL punishment after accusations of abuse

  
Published July 15, 2024 04:30 PM

Former Buccaneers receiver Deven Thompkins will not face discipline from the NFL after accusations of abuse from his wife.

“Following a review of the matter, the league did not discover sufficient evidence to support a finding of a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Greg Auman of Fox Sports.

Thompkins and Maria Castillos are in divorce proceedings, and she has removed videos from social media alleging abuse from him, per Auman.

Castillos publicly accused Thompkins of domestic violence in May. He denied it and later sued her over it, claiming defamation and tortious interference with his NFL contract. The Bucs released Thompkins a week after her first TikTok video was posted.

Thompkins, who went undrafted in 2022, spent two years with the Buccaneers. In 22 regular-season games, he has 22 catches for 115 yards and one touchdown, 10 rushes for 82 yards and has averaged 21.1 yards on 28 kickoff returns and 9.5 yards on 31 punt returns.