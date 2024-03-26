Friday night Week 1 Brazil game featuring Eagles will stream on Peacock

The 2024 season starts on Thursday, September 5, with the Chiefs raising a banner in Kansas City. It continues the next night from Brazil, with the Eagles and someone else playing an NFL regular-season game for the first time in South America.

The opponent for Philly isn’t known. The network is. The NFL has announced that the game will stream on Peacock.

As usual, the game will be available via an over-the-air channel in the local markets of the team involved in the game.

Peacock streamed the Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card game. This year, Amazon will stream the wild-card game.

Week 1 will have a Friday night game because it’s the first Friday in September. The Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 prohibits NFL games on Friday nights and Saturdays as of the second weekend in September.