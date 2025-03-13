Gardner Minshew agrees to one-year deal with Chiefs

Garnder Minshew is moving to another team in the AFC West.

According to multiple reports, Minshew has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Minshew, 28, was officially released by the Raiders on Wednesday at the start of the new league year. He appeared in 10 games with nine starts for Las Vegas last season, completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Las Vegas had released Minshew with a failed physical designation. He suffered a broken collarbone during Las Vegas’ Week 12 loss to Denver and was sidelined for the rest of the year.

But the Chiefs apparently feel good enough about Minshew’s health to add him in mid-March.

A sixth-round pick in 2019, Minshew has appeared in 59 games with 46 starts for the Jaguars, Eagles, Colts, and Raiders. He has completed 63.3 percent of his career throws for 11,950 yards with 68 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

With Minshew coming in, Carson Wentz is seemingly headed elsewhere in free agency after serving as Kansas City’s backup during the 2024 season.