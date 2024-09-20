Gardner Minshew: Maxx Crosby grabbed me and said, “We got your back, dude”

During last Sunday’s win over the Ravens, there was a moment where Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby gave Gardner Minshew a pep talk after the quarterback had thrown an interception.

Cameras caught the interaction, which showed Crosby pointing to Minshew’s chest with body language that seemed to say, “We’ve got you.”

So what did Crosby actually say to Minshew? Exactly that.

“No, it’s awesome, man. He grabbed me and just said, ‘Hey, we got your back, dude. We need that Washington State Gardner [Minshew]. We need that,’” Minshew told reporters in his Wednesday press conference. “And I was like, ‘Man, you’re right, dude. Let me see if I can go whip that up real quick.’

“But no man, that dude is a great leader. He does it the right way, man, and I couldn’t be more grateful to have him on our team.”

Now Minshew will play his first home game with the Raiders, as the Panthers make their way to Las Vegas for Week 3.

“I’m so fired up to get home,” Minshew said. “Everybody says we’re going to have a great crowd, man. I’m ready to hear it, ready to see it, ready to feel it. It means a lot to us, and we want to make this one of those places. We want to make our home field a true home field and something that we love coming back to. And it’s on us to make it that way.”