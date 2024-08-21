 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_240820.jpg
NFL stars we’d want to play Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_herbertreturns_240820.jpg
Assessing what Harbaugh can bring out of Herbert
nbc_pft_justinsimmons_240820.jpg
Simmons ‘found the right spot’ with the Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gardner Minshew: We have guys that will get open, I just have to get them the ball

  
Published August 21, 2024 07:03 AM

Gardner Minshew signed a two-year contract with the Raiders this offseason so he could compete for the team’s starting quarterback job and he learned that he won the job in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Minshew got the nod over Aidan O’Connell after a competition that saw both players have their ups and downs on the practice field. Head coach Antonio Pierce said he thought Minshew has the best chance of getting the team off to a “fast start” and Minshew told reporters how he plans to do that on Tuesday.

“Couldn’t be more excited,” Minshew said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Everyone in this locker room feels how special we can be. . . . My role in this offense is to make good decisions — we have guys that are going to get open. I just have to get them the ball and play point guard.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams is at the top of the list of guys who will be getting the ball from Minshew, so it was good that he returned to practice on Tuesday and will be working with the new starter as the Raiders head toward what they hope will be a successful Week One trip to face the Chargers.