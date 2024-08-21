Gardner Minshew: We have guys that will get open, I just have to get them the ball

Gardner Minshew signed a two-year contract with the Raiders this offseason so he could compete for the team’s starting quarterback job and he learned that he won the job in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Minshew got the nod over Aidan O’Connell after a competition that saw both players have their ups and downs on the practice field. Head coach Antonio Pierce said he thought Minshew has the best chance of getting the team off to a “fast start” and Minshew told reporters how he plans to do that on Tuesday.

“Couldn’t be more excited,” Minshew said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Everyone in this locker room feels how special we can be. . . . My role in this offense is to make good decisions — we have guys that are going to get open. I just have to get them the ball and play point guard.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams is at the top of the list of guys who will be getting the ball from Minshew, so it was good that he returned to practice on Tuesday and will be working with the new starter as the Raiders head toward what they hope will be a successful Week One trip to face the Chargers.