Garett Bolles named NFLPA Community MVP for Week 1

  
Published September 5, 2025 11:07 AM

The NFL Players Association has named Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles as their first Community MVP for the 2025 season.

Bolles is being recognized for the work he and his family have done to establish The Bjorem & Bolles Childhood Apraxia Training Center. The facility was created with the help of speech-language pathologist Jennie Bjorem to train others in the assessment and treatment of childhood apraxia, a motor disorder that causes the brain to struggle to coordinate the muscle movements necessary for speech.

Bolles and his wife was drawn to the cause because their son was diagnosed with apraxia.

“I’m honored to receive the NFLPA Community MVP Award,” Bolles said in a statement. “The Bjorem & Bolles Childhood Apraxia Training Center is deeply personal to our family, and I’m grateful to help give kids like my son Kingston a voice.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Bolles’s GB3 Foundation and Bolles will be eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.