Garrett Wilson gets his first touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers

  
Published September 19, 2024 10:19 PM

On his 14th reception of the season, Garrett Wilson got his first touchdown reception from Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson caught a 2-yard pass from Rodgers with 6:18 remaining in the third quarter, giving the Jets a 21-3 lead.

Wilson has four catches for 25 yards.

Rodgers threw a perfect pass, putting it where only Wilson could catch it, as Christian Gonzalez jumped the route and would have had a 99-yard pick-six otherwise.

Rodgers is 21-of-26 for 212 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown throw was a 10-yarder to Allen Lazard.