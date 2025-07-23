Garrett Wilson: I have faith I’ll be a big part of turning things around

The Jets drafted wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner in the first round of the 2022 draft with the hope that they would usher in a more successful era of football, but the team’s results have not matched up with their individual success.

That hope has not gone away, however. The Jets signed both players to long-term contract extensions last week and the deals show that they still believe they can be centerpieces on winning teams that will end the club’s long playoff drought.

In a press conference from training camp on Tuesday, Wilson made it clear that he shares that belief when discussing his decision to sign on for a longer stay.

“I’ve always kept my faith in that this thing is going to turn around and that I’m going to be a big part of why it does,” Wilson said. “There’s times when — some days are harder than others. I’m not superhuman, I’ve had days where I’ve been down and felt like things weren’t going our way, my way maybe. The next day, I always kinda came back down to earth and coming to work here with these people, people who believe in me. I don’t take that lightly.”

With the contract squared away, Wilson was asked if the next step is to experience that team success.

“You said the next thing,” Wilson said. “That’s the thing, the only thing. I feel like I haven’t done anything. Let’s play meaningful football. That’s all.”

The Jets are charting a new course in head coach Aaron Glenn’s first season with the team, but the success of that voyage will have a lot to do with two holdovers from the previous regime.