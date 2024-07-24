Garrett Wilson: I see wideouts getting paid, I have to go make that happen

CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk might disagree, but it’s been another good offseason for star wide receivers looking for contracts.

Players like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, Nico Collins, and Michael Pittman Jr. all signed long-term extensions with their clubs since the end of the 2023 season. Those deals have raised the bar for all wideouts who will be looking for deals in the future and Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is near the top of that list.

Wilson reported to camp on Tuesday and told reporters that he’s been keeping an eye on how things are playing out in the wide receiver market because he knows he’ll be able to sit at the negotiating table after this season.

“I see all of it,” Wilson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I don’t look at it as far as that can be coming for me. I look at it as I’ve got to go make that happen. . . I’ve got the opportunity to join an elite group of guys. That’s who gets that type of money is an elite group of guys, guys that are part of teams that win games because of them and are difference-makers every single time they are on the field. I’ve got to go do it. I’m excited because if you do what you think you can do there’s a great conversation going on for it at this time. That’s not how I’m motivated, but I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t see it.”

Wilson has 178 catches for 2,145 yards over his first two seasons despite playing with subpar quarterbacks both years. The hope for this year is that he’ll have a full season playing with Aaron Rodgers and having that wish come true could pay off in big ways for both the team and Wilson.