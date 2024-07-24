 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonescontractbreach_240723.jpg
Jones contract lawsuit is ‘a dysfunctional mess’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240723.jpg
PFT Mailbag: The battle to be Texas’ team and more
nbc_pftpm_florescaseupdates_240723.jpg
Flores lawsuit at standstill amidst arbitration

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Garrett Wilson: I see wideouts getting paid, I have to go make that happen

  
Published July 24, 2024 07:18 AM

CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk might disagree, but it’s been another good offseason for star wide receivers looking for contracts.

Players like Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, Nico Collins, and Michael Pittman Jr. all signed long-term extensions with their clubs since the end of the 2023 season. Those deals have raised the bar for all wideouts who will be looking for deals in the future and Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is near the top of that list.

Wilson reported to camp on Tuesday and told reporters that he’s been keeping an eye on how things are playing out in the wide receiver market because he knows he’ll be able to sit at the negotiating table after this season.

“I see all of it,” Wilson said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “I don’t look at it as far as that can be coming for me. I look at it as I’ve got to go make that happen. . . I’ve got the opportunity to join an elite group of guys. That’s who gets that type of money is an elite group of guys, guys that are part of teams that win games because of them and are difference-makers every single time they are on the field. I’ve got to go do it. I’m excited because if you do what you think you can do there’s a great conversation going on for it at this time. That’s not how I’m motivated, but I’m not going to sit here and act like I don’t see it.”

Wilson has 178 catches for 2,145 yards over his first two seasons despite playing with subpar quarterbacks both years. The hope for this year is that he’ll have a full season playing with Aaron Rodgers and having that wish come true could pay off in big ways for both the team and Wilson.