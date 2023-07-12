 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson on Aaron Rodgers: We took full advantage of the time in the spring

  
Published July 12, 2023 01:34 PM

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson was named AP offensive rookie of the year after a stellar 2022.

But expectations are higher for the coming season now that Wilson has Aaron Rodgers as his quarterback.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, Wilson said that he’s gotten comfortable with the four-time MVP after getting experience and reps on the field.

“When you have a new signal-caller coming in and new quarterback, you just want to be able to get those reps and bookmark certain routes together. And we got a chance to do that,” Wilson said. “It was awesome to be able to throw with him and go against a defense with him leading the charge, and see how he sees the defense, and spend time with him in the film room — all those things. The culmination of all those things hopefully leads to our success down the road.

“We’re going to try to keep building upon that. We have a small sample size together, but we feel like we took full advantage of the time we did have together. That’s all we could do.”

Wilson added that Rodgers is a “great guy,” saying it’s been great to be around him.

“I just want to learn as much as possible,” Wilson said. “He knows that. He knows all of us grew up watching him play. The way he carries himself is like you’d expect. He’s a champion, he’s a former champion, he’s a great player, all-time great and he carries himself as such. So, it’s been great to be around him, for sure.

Wilson ended last year with 83 catches for 1,103 yards with four touchdowns. If Wilson’s chemistry with Rodgers is on point, those numbers should only go up in 2023.