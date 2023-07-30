 Skip navigation
Garrett Wilson out of practice due to low ankle sprain

  
Published July 30, 2023 01:12 PM

Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has been out of practice since getting hurt on Wednesday and it looks like he’ll miss a few more days of working on his chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers at training camp.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Sunday that Wilson has been out of practice after suffering a low ankle sprain. Saleh said that the team will be cautious with Wilson’s return at this point in the calendar.

Wilson may not have been set to play in this week’s Hall of Fame Game before the injury, but he’ll almost certainly be out of uniform now.

Saleh said wide receiver Corey Davis also remains out with an illness.