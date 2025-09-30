Garrett Wilson: Week 5 against Dallas an “absolutely got to have it” game

Monday night’s loss to the Dolphins dropped the Jets to 0-4 this season and it was the third time that their self-inflicted wounds loomed large in a one-score loss.

Head coach Aaron Glenn expressed his frustrations with the team’s 13 penalties and three turnovers in the locker room as well as at his press conference by saying the team has to learn how to not lose games before they can expect to win them. That theme was carried over in comments from players after the game as well.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson called the errors “ridiculous” because “it’s been preached, it’s been talked about, it’s been emphasized” during the team’s preparations every week. Wilson went on to say that the team’s Week 5 home game against the Cowboys is the moment they have to show that they’re capable of doing something better.

“This past week was a ‘got to have it’ and the fact that we just played how we did, now this becomes an ‘absolutely got to have it,’” Wilson said, via a transcript from the team. “Got to have it. Got to get on the board. It’s a home game. Protect our home field and just at the end of the day, what do you want your legacy to be in this league? I look back on my time and man, we’ve got to go now. There’s no time, you know? We’ve got to have it this week and I’ll make sure to relay and they know that, but I’ll make sure to relay that to the team because I’m sure they all feel the same.”

The issues that have plagued the Jets so far this season are ones that they struggled with before Glenn’s arrival and completely eliminating them all at once has proven to be too big a task for the first-year head coach. Showing progress toward that goal would be reason to hope better days are ahead, however, and now would be a good time for that to happen.