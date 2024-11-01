Garrett Wilson’s 21-yard touchdown catch knots game at 7-7

Aaron Rodgers had the fewest passing yards of his career in any first half, with only 32. He has 79 and a touchdown now.

The Jets opened the second half with a 11-play, 70-yard drive.

Texans safety Jalen Pitre tried to undercut the pass from the Jets quarterback, and Garrett Wilson made a one-handed catch for a 21-yard touchdown.

In his first kick for the Jets, Riley Patterson bounced the PAT off the upright but over the cross bar to tie the game at 7-7.

Rodgers has completed 11 of 19 passes, with Wilson catching four for 38 yards. Breece Hall has 10 carries for 51 yards.