Geno Smith confirms his camp reached out to Seahawks about a contract extension

Geno Smith’s contract runs through 2025, but the Seahawks quarterback has no guaranteed money left after this year.

He confirmed to beat reporters Wednesday that his representation approached the Seahawks about a contract extension this offseason.

“That’s true,” Smith said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “That’s just normal business. Nothing wrong with that.”

The Seahawks, though, had no interest in an extension.

General Manager John Schneider said last week that he hasn’t discussed a new deal with Smith’s camp.

Smith, who turns 34 in October, signed a three-year, $75 million contract in March 2023 after he made the Pro Bowl and earned comeback player of the year honors. The Seahawks have a long-standing team policy of not extending contracts with multiple years remaining.

After he was hired as head coach, Mike Macdonald didn’t immediately commit to Smith as his starter. It was only after a trade for Sam Howell that Schneider confirmed Smith the team’s starter.

By not extending Smith, the Seahawks have flexibility to look in a different direction for a starter in the offseason. Or, if they are satisfied he is their long-term starter, they could extend him in the offseason.

It makes for a big year for Smith, who is 17-15 over the past two seasons with 7,906 passing yards, 50 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.