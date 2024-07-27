 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240726.jpg
Could Sunday Ticket verdict impact NFL salary cap?
nbc_pft_billsrosterchanges_240419.jpg
Bills will have unavoidable cap problem with Allen
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240726.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Could HOU, DAL get second teams?

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith: DK Metcalf has another level, I want to unlock it

  
Published July 27, 2024 12:49 PM

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said recently that he believes he is still getting better and he thinks that one of his teammates also has room to improve in 2024.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf has averaged more than 74 catches, 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns over his first five NFL seasons and that production has made him one of the most consistent wideouts in the league. Smith said he believes that Metcalf “100 percent” has another level to his game, however, and he said he wants to be part of pushing the receiver to new heights.

“That’s my job to keep pushing him and that’s his job to keep coming and bringing it every single day,” Smith said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I’m just trying to push him and hopefully I can be the quarterback that he needs to unlock that.”

The Seahawks also have Tyler Lockett and 2023 first-rounder Jaxson Smith-Njigba at receiver, so Smith has a few mouths to feed offensively this season. His ability to get the most out of all the targets will be crucial to the Seahawks’ chances of getting back to the postseason.