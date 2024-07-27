Geno Smith: DK Metcalf has another level, I want to unlock it

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said recently that he believes he is still getting better and he thinks that one of his teammates also has room to improve in 2024.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf has averaged more than 74 catches, 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns over his first five NFL seasons and that production has made him one of the most consistent wideouts in the league. Smith said he believes that Metcalf “100 percent” has another level to his game, however, and he said he wants to be part of pushing the receiver to new heights.

“That’s my job to keep pushing him and that’s his job to keep coming and bringing it every single day,” Smith said, via Michael Shawn-Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I’m just trying to push him and hopefully I can be the quarterback that he needs to unlock that.”

The Seahawks also have Tyler Lockett and 2023 first-rounder Jaxson Smith-Njigba at receiver, so Smith has a few mouths to feed offensively this season. His ability to get the most out of all the targets will be crucial to the Seahawks’ chances of getting back to the postseason.