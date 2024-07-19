Geno Smith: I’m still getting better

Geno Smith became an unlikely success story when he took over the Seahawks quarterback job in 2022 after an early run as the Jets starter flamed out and he spent years as a backup around the league.

There are questions about how long Smith’s run in Seattle will last, though. He turns 34 this season and his contract makes it fairly easy for the Seahawks to move on after this season if they don’t feel he’s the best choice for the job in 2025.

It doesn’t sound like Smith thinks the Seahawks are going to go that route, however. Smith reported to the team’s facility this week and said on Thursday that he thinks he’s still on an upward trajectory as a player.

“I’m still getting better,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I’ve made leaps and bounds physically, I’m still getting stronger at my age. I don’t know if that’s rare or not, but that’s something I’m doing. I’ve gotten faster, I don’t think I’ve ever thrown the ball as good as I am right now. I’m in a really good place, just accuracy wise, and I can throw the ball farther than I ever have. That’s the reason why I think I can still improve, because I work hard and I push myself, and I’m seeing the improvements within myself. The outside noise never bothered me and never will; I know internally what I can do, and I know I’m still not a finished product.”

Smith is playing in a new offense this year and said this week that he’s excited about what coordinator Ryan Grubb has in the works. If the scheme proves to be a good fit and Smith does find another level while running it, the questions in Seattle will likely shift from who’s next to contract extensions.