Geno Smith feels “pretty good,” eager to return to lineup

Geno Smith was disappointed not to play on Monday night.

The Seahawks quarterback expected to play and was ready to play, but Pete Carroll and the team’s decision-makers decided to start Drew Lock. Lock led the team to a 20-17 upset of the Eagles.

“It was tough. It was tough,” Smith said Thursday, via video from the team. “Just preparing myself and doing everything that I possibly can to be ready to play. Seemed like I was ready to play. Expecting to go out there and play and then coach making that decision. Got to live with it. Obviously, I was hurt by it. I want to go out there and compete. I want to play any chance that I get. But I do understand that he’s got to make the decision for the team and also for me, to kind of protect me from myself at times. Had to deal with it and move on and go out there and support the guys. So, that was my main focus once I learned that I wouldn’t be able to play.”

Smith was limited in the three practices last week with a groin injury, and the Seahawks prepared Lock to start. But Smith surprised the team with his pregame workout. He was active but did not play.

Smith, who is back to full practice participation, doesn’t feel much different today than he did Monday.

“I feel pretty good,” Smith said. “Still getting better.”

Smith was asked whether he expects to play Sunday against the Titans.

“I would hope so,” he answered.