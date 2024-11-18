Geno Smith leads game-winning drive as Seahawks beat 49ers

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith saved his best football for the biggest moment, marching Seattle down the field on two second-half touchdown drives and running the ball into the end zone himself for the game-winning touchdown to beat the 49ers today.

Smith’s 13-yard run with 12 seconds left gave the Seahawks a 20-17 upset win over the 49ers and represented a major comeback for Smith after a game in which he threw an ugly interception and struggled for three quarters.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba topped had 10 catches for 110 receiving yards and was Smith’s favorite receiver on the day.

It wasn’t a coincidence that the Seahawks’ two long touchdown drives came after 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa aggravated his hip injury and exited the game early. Bosa had been playing very well, and the 49ers’ defense struggled without him.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was excellent in a losing effort, continuing his very strong season. But aside from Jennings, the 49ers didn’t get enough from their offense and missed the injured tight end George Kittle.

Both the Seahawks and the 49ers are 5-5 on the season, and with the Rams also at 5-5 and the Cardinals leading the division at 6-4, the NFC West is wide open.