nbc_pft_lacvscin_241115.jpg
Chargers riding hot defense into test vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_gamemanagement_241115.jpg
Game management headlines Commanders vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_eaglesconvo_241115.jpg
Are the Eagles the best team in the NFC?

Other PFT Content

NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
Geno Smith leads game-winning drive as Seahawks beat 49ers

  
Published November 17, 2024 07:08 PM

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith saved his best football for the biggest moment, marching Seattle down the field on two second-half touchdown drives and running the ball into the end zone himself for the game-winning touchdown to beat the 49ers today.

Smith’s 13-yard run with 12 seconds left gave the Seahawks a 20-17 upset win over the 49ers and represented a major comeback for Smith after a game in which he threw an ugly interception and struggled for three quarters.

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba topped had 10 catches for 110 receiving yards and was Smith’s favorite receiver on the day.

It wasn’t a coincidence that the Seahawks’ two long touchdown drives came after 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa aggravated his hip injury and exited the game early. Bosa had been playing very well, and the 49ers’ defense struggled without him.

49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings was excellent in a losing effort, continuing his very strong season. But aside from Jennings, the 49ers didn’t get enough from their offense and missed the injured tight end George Kittle.

Both the Seahawks and the 49ers are 5-5 on the season, and with the Rams also at 5-5 and the Cardinals leading the division at 6-4, the NFC West is wide open.