Geno Smith: New coaching staff, I’ve got everything to prove

After the Seahawks changed head coaches this offseason, there was some question about whether they’d move forward with quarterback Geno Smith but it quickly became clear that he’d be staying in Seattle.

Smith’s full salary for 2024 became guaranteed in February and the team restructured his deal in order to create more cap space for the 2024 season. There was a brief moment of doubt about his status as the No. 1 quarterback following the trade for Sam Howell, but head coach Mike Macdonald and General Manager John Schneider eventually confirmed that Smith remains in the driver’s seat.

At a Wednesday press conference, Smith said that confirmation has not changed his approach to the coming season.

“New coaching staff, old coaching staff, I’ve got everything to prove,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “That’s the way I wake up every day. I’m competing with Sam. I know he’s competing with me. I’m going to compete my butt off. I’m going to compete with everybody in this building to be the best that I can be.”

Smith’s path to becoming the starter in Seattle was a long one and it would have never reached this destination without Smith constantly working to show that he belongs. That experience should serve him well as he sets out to do it again in his 11th NFL season.