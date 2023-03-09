Geno Smith on incentive-laden contract: I just believe in my ability

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders
Cooper Webb_Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.jpg
Cooper Webb out of RedBud Nationals following practice crash injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 29 USF at Houston
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 32 Spencer Shrader, South Florida transfer kicker

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith on incentive-laden contract: I just believe in my ability

  
Published March 9, 2023 10:46 AM
nbc_pft_genosmithimpactv2_230308
March 8, 2023 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Pete Carroll's comments on potentially drafting a quarterback and how the Seahawks should use their fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Seahawks’ relationship with Russell Wilson led to the team trading its franchise quarterback a year ago. Fast forward to Thursday, and General Manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll and Geno Smith were all smiles and full of compliments.

The quarterback signed a three-year, $75 million deal with $30 million in incentives.

Schneider applauded Smith’s agents for being “creative” and “open-minded” in the structure of the deal, and Smith said it was “extremely” important to him to leave the team will room to build the rest of the roster.

“I just believe in my ability ,” Smith said of the structure of the deal, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I believe with the guys around me, with the coaches that we have. Like I said, I think the future’s very bright for us. So with the contracts and the incentives, it’s just a way, obviously, for both parties to make it work. It allows the team room and space to do what they need to do, but it also gives me the opportunity to be one of the top-10 paid quarterbacks, which I believe I am.”

Smith received $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, with base cash flow of $28 million in 2023, $22 million in 2024 and $25 million in 2025.

Smith last was a full-time starter in 2014 with the Jets before he beat out Drew Lock to win the job last offseason. Smith earned Pro Bowl honors as well as the NFL’s comeback player of the year after throwing for 30 touchdowns and leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage.

“Hopefully, it’s an inspiration to everyone,” Smith said, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Just continue to believe in yourself, work hard, never waver in your confidence, and then be opportunistic. When you get the opportunity, you’ve got to run with it. Hopefully, everyone can see that when they see me.”