Geno Smith on incentive-laden contract: I just believe in my ability

The Seahawks’ relationship with Russell Wilson led to the team trading its franchise quarterback a year ago. Fast forward to Thursday, and General Manager John Schneider, coach Pete Carroll and Geno Smith were all smiles and full of compliments.

The quarterback signed a three-year, $75 million deal with $30 million in incentives.

Schneider applauded Smith’s agents for being “creative” and “open-minded” in the structure of the deal, and Smith said it was “extremely” important to him to leave the team will room to build the rest of the roster.

“I just believe in my ability ,” Smith said of the structure of the deal, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “I believe with the guys around me, with the coaches that we have. Like I said, I think the future’s very bright for us. So with the contracts and the incentives, it’s just a way, obviously, for both parties to make it work. It allows the team room and space to do what they need to do, but it also gives me the opportunity to be one of the top-10 paid quarterbacks, which I believe I am.”

Smith received $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, with base cash flow of $28 million in 2023, $22 million in 2024 and $25 million in 2025.

Smith last was a full-time starter in 2014 with the Jets before he beat out Drew Lock to win the job last offseason. Smith earned Pro Bowl honors as well as the NFL’s comeback player of the year after throwing for 30 touchdowns and leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage.

“Hopefully, it’s an inspiration to everyone,” Smith said, via Corbin Smith of SI.com. “Just continue to believe in yourself, work hard, never waver in your confidence, and then be opportunistic. When you get the opportunity, you’ve got to run with it. Hopefully, everyone can see that when they see me.”