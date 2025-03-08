Geno Smith trade could solve Vikings’ quarterback dilemma

For much of the week, the biggest question in NFL circles had become whether the Vikings will keep quarterback Sam Darnold or entrust the job to J.J. McCarthy. (And whether the Vikings even knew what they wanted to do.) If the tea leaves emerging from Friday’s surprise trade that sent Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith to the Raiders are being properly read, the Vikings’ problem has been solved.

As noted last night, the Seahawks surely didn’t trade Smith without having a plan in place for the most important position on the field. That plan, we believe, consists of signing Sam Darnold.

Which leaves McCarthy as the starter in Minnesota.

It could have gotten ugly if the Vikings had kept Darnold under a contract that gave him the job for more than one season. While the team might have believed McCarthy would have been content to spend an Aaron Rodgers/Jordan Love-style three years on the bench, we believe McCarthy would not have been happy with that approach.

If Darnold ends up in Seattle, it’s no longer an issue.

The only question left for the Vikings will be finding a veteran backup/insurance policy in the event McCarthy is injured (again) or doesn’t pan out. Daniel Jones is a possibility, unless someone else views him as a starter.

Even if both Darnold and Jones go, Minnesota becomes an attractive destination for a veteran quarterback hoping to give his career a boost. While there’s no guarantee the No. 2 man on the depth chart will play, the Vikings have used five different quarterbacks in the past two years. The sixth (McCarthy) has yet to play in a regular-season game.

Look at the available free agents at the position. Two of the top three draft picks in 2021 — Zach Wilson and Trey Lance — are free to sign anywhere. The list also includes Drew Lock, Jarrett Stidham, Joe Flacco, Jameis Winston, Mac Jones, Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Rush.

So if, as it appears, Darnold heads to Seattle and if, as is possible, Jones signs elsewhere, the Vikings will find someone who’ll be not just willing but eager to join the depth chart if/when McCarthy is injured or deemed to be not effective.