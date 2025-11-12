 Skip navigation
George Karlaftis limited, Josh Simmons full in Wednesday practice

  
Published November 12, 2025 04:42 PM

Though the Chiefs had only one player sidelined in Wednesday’s practice due to injury, they did have one other player who was limited.

Kansas City listed defensive end George Karlaftis as limited with a thumb injury in the session.

In his fourth season, Karlaftis has 5.0 sacks, seven tackles for loss, and 15 total tackles in nine games this season. He’s been on the field for 81 percent of Kansas City’s defensive snaps.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons was a full participant as he returns from a personal situation that has kept him sidelined since Kansas City’s Oct. 6 loss to Jacksonville. Head coach Andy Reid noted in his Wednesday press conference that he would like to see Simmons at practice this week and get him back in the swing of things.

“I’m sure he’s going to be OK,” Reid said, via Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 Kansas City.

As Reid noted earlier in the day, running back Isiah Pacheco (knee) did not practice.

Safety Jaden Hicks (pectoral), defensive end Charles Omenihu (ankle), guard Trey Smith (back), and right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee/ankle) were all full participants.