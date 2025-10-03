 Skip navigation
George Kittle “a long shot” for Week 6, more likely to return in Week 7

  
Published October 3, 2025 03:19 PM

The 49ers moved to 4-1 with Thursday night’s win over the Rams and they’re starting to look forward to getting some of their injured players back to help their push for more victories.

The wait for tight end George Kittle is likely to take at least one more week, however. Kittle is eligible to come off injured reserve ahead of their Week 6 road game against the Buccaneers, but head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Friday that it is “a long shot” that his hamstring will be well enough for him to play.

Shanahan said a Week 7 return at home against the Falcons is a more likely target for Kittle to return to action.

Kittle had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in Week 1 and went on injured reserve a few days later. Jake Tonges has stepped into the top tight end role with Kittle out of the lineup and has 19 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season.