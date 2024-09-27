George Kittle “feeling fantastic” after return to practice

49ers tight end George Kittle returned to the practice field this week and he sounds like he’ll be back in the lineup this Sunday.

Kittle said he “just wasn’t feeling right” after practice last Wednesday and then missed the next two practices after an MRI showed a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He missed the team’s loss to the Rams last Sunday, but has been back on the field the last two days.

On Thursday, he said he’s “very excited to play football” because of how he’s recovered from last week.

“I’m feeling fantastic,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he also feels good about where Kittle is at this point in the week. The team will hand out injury designations on Friday afternoon and that will provide the next hint about his status for the Patriots.