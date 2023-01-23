George Kittle: Going to Philly is going to be cold, violent and a blast

After the 49ers beat the Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team is “not really reflecting” on what they’ve accomplished so far this season because they know where they are in the schedule.

They have a date with the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and Shanahan said that beating Dallas is fun for a bit, but that the message in the locker room is “now let’s move on to the next one.” Shanahan noted that “you thought Philly would be the last team right here” because they’ve been as good as anyone in the conference all year and said the 49ers will be up for the challenge.

49ers tight end George Kittle went even further and said that the team is embracing the chance to go into hostile surroundings with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

“It’s exactly where you want to be, right?” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “At the start of the year, back in OTAs, all you’re doing is preparing for the Super Bowl. To be one step away from that, it’s awesome. To go into Philly, which is a fantastic atmosphere . . . it’s going to be wonderful. I know how much the fans love the opposing team, and all the fans, so it’s going to really fun. It’s going to be cold and violent , and it’s going to be a blast.”

Linebacker Fred Warner said “everything” is a challenge when it comes to facing the Eagles and we’ll find out how the 49ers meet that challenge at the end of the week.