U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
George Kittle had the line of the week on PFT Live

  
Published February 11, 2023 07:16 AM
nbc_pft_kittleintv_230210
February 10, 2023 01:30 PM
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle joins the set to discuss the team's culture under Kyle Shanahan and preview Super Bowl LVII.

The week before the Super Bowl always consists of five dizzying days at (or near) Radio Row, with plenty of greats guests to talk about the game and/or anything and everything else.

When 49ers tight end George Kittle shows up, it’s time for plenty of anything and everything else.

Kittle is one of the NFL’s great characters. He loves the game, and he loves life. He seems to love everything.

Well, almost everything.

I spotted during Friday’s interview with Kittle a Hobbes tattoo on his right hand. Hobbes, of the legendary comic strip Calvin & Hobbes, is a stuffed tiger who comes to life whenever Calvin is alone.

Kittle said he got the tattoo last year. It includes a quote from the comic strip below the Hobbes image, one that summarizes Kittle’s outlook on life.

So then I told him he needs to get Calvin on the other hand. He said, “I’m Calvin.” So then I said, “What does Calvin piss on?,” in reference to the flood (pun intended) of unauthorized images on T-shirts and window stickers and plenty of other items showing Cavin urinating on something .

Again, then, what does Kittle/Calvin piss on?

Cowboys fans’ hopes and dreams ,” he said.

The full interview is attached. It’s worth your time.