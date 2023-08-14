George Kittle will not return to practice this week

The 49ers expect six players to return to practice this week, including running back Elijah Mitchell.

Mitchell strained an adductor during the Aug. 1 practice.

He has 1,386 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in two seasons.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who left practice Thursday with a hamstring injury, also will get back to work on the field this week.

The 49ers, though, won’t see the return of tight end George Kittle.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Kittle will remain out another week as he works his way back from an adductor strain.

“George will be another week,” Shanahan said, via a transcript from the team. “Hoping to get him the following week.”

Kittle missed both joint practices against the Raiders last week and obviously did not play in the preseason game.

Kittle has battled some injuries in his career with his second season of 2018 the only one he didn’t miss a game. He has missed 16 games in six seasons, including two games last season.